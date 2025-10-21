From the Trenches

From the Trenches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Possebon's avatar
Daniel Possebon
Oct 26

This article is awesome, congrats!! Most people are celebrating AI as the best thing ever, and few ones are concerned enough to question the common sense as you did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Denis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture