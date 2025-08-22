Most companies hire first and then determine if the candidate is in the proper role. We flip that equation entirely. Here's why our "Right Person, Right Seat" evaluation happens during 90-day trials, not after—and what happens when all the signals align in the wrong direction.

The Problem with Post-Hire Course Correction

Traditional hiring follows a predictable pattern: interview based on resume and technical skills, make an offer, then spend 6-12 months discovering whether someone is actually the right person in the right seat. When misalignment becomes obvious, companies try to fix it through role changes, performance improvement plans, or team transfers.

This approach is expensive, disruptive, and often unsuccessful.

We learned to flip this equation: invest heavily in front-loaded evaluation during trials to prevent misalignment rather than correct it later.

Our Multi-Layer Evaluation System

Instead of relying on interviews and references, we built a systematic approach that reveals both "Right Person" (values alignment) and "Right Seat" (role competency) through actual work and team integration.

The Four Evaluation Channels:

1. Daily Buddy Check-ins (Cultural Integration)

15-minute daily meetings for first 2 weeks

Reduces to 3x/week, then 2x/week, then weekly

Focuses on cultural fit, question quality, and integration patterns

2. PM Feedback Every 2 Days (Execution Performance)

Structured assessment of delivery pace, quality, and collaboration

Tracks progression and identifies concerning patterns early

Provides an external perspective on actual vs. perceived performance

3. Weekly Team Lead 1:1s (Feedback Loop & Adaptation)

Regular feedback sessions with the direct manager

Opportunity to address concerns and course-correct

Tracks whether feedback is being absorbed and implemented

4. Weekly Health Checks (Self-Assessment)

Engineer's own evaluation of progress, challenges, and completion

Reveals self-calibration accuracy and awareness

Creates a comparison point with team observations

5. EOS People Analyzer at 90 Days (Formal Assessment)

Right Person: Alignment with our 5 core values

Right Seat: Gets It, Wants It, Capacity for the role

Only conducted if the trial period is passed successfully

Our Five Core Values Framework

Every evaluation channel measures alignment with these principles:

Stay a Student - Continuous learning and question evolution Prioritize Helping Others - Team collaboration and knowledge sharing Accountability is Key - Ownership of outcomes and honest self-assessment Raise the Bar - Quality standards and continuous improvement Keep Trying. Get it Done - Persistence and solution-oriented mindset

Case Study: When All Signals Point to Misalignment

Let me share a recent trial that perfectly illustrates how our system catches fundamental misfit before it becomes a costly hiring mistake.

The Setup

This engineer joined a new project after completing six weeks of onboarding on a previous assignment. By this point—his second project—he was expected to operate independently at a senior level, delivering features with minimal oversight.

Week 1-4: Early Warning Signs

Buddy Observations: Daily check-ins revealed concerning patterns from the start. Questions remained at the implementation level throughout the first month. When facing blockers, he avoided seeking help, preferring to struggle silently rather than engage the support system.

Cultural Integration Issues:

No evolution in question quality or depth

Passive participation in team discussions

Avoided clarifying requirements when uncertain

Months 1-3: Performance Decline

PM Feedback (Every 2 Days): The structured PM assessments painted a clear picture of declining performance:

"The work progress is very slow; sometimes it feels like he only works a couple of hours a day. There was also a situation where he promised to complete a task but didn't follow through."

Specific Execution Problems:

Chat Integration - Like/Dislike functionality: 15+ hours spent, feature still not working

Chat Empty State: 8 hours spent on what should have been a 2-3 hour task

Total chat bug fixes: 38.25 hours, with many bugs remaining

Users Management Filter: 16 hours spent, only 20% completion achieved

Pattern Recognition: Tasks of moderate complexity took 2-3 times longer than anticipated. What should have been straightforward front-end work became extended struggles with no clear resolution path.

The Self-Assessment Disconnect

Weekly Health Checks: While PM feedback, buddy observations, and team lead discussions showed concerning patterns, his self-assessments told a completely different story:

Reported "no issues" consistently

Claimed "100% task completion"

Described the weeks as "normal" and on track

Team Lead Feedback Sessions: Weekly 1:1s provided direct feedback about performance concerns and specific areas for improvement. However, these feedback sessions revealed a troubling pattern: while feedback was acknowledged verbally, there was no visible implementation or behavior change in subsequent weeks.

The Reality Gap: This disconnect between perceived and actual performance, combined with the inability to absorb and act on feedback, revealed a fundamental lack of self-calibration—critical for senior-level engineers who must self-manage effectively.

Values Assessment Through Real Work

Stay a Student: ❌ No growth trajectory over 12 weeks. Questions never evolved beyond basic implementation. No evidence of learning from feedback or improving execution patterns.

Accountability: ❌ Poor self-assessment accuracy. Claimed completion on incomplete work. Promised deliverables without following through.

Raise the Bar: ❌ Consistently below expectations. 38+ hours on chat functionality that remained broken. 16 hours for 20% completion on user filters.

Keep Trying: ❌ When facing difficulties, choose to struggle silently rather than seek help or propose alternative approaches.

Prioritize Helping Others: ❌ Limited engagement with team dynamics. Focused on individual work without considering broader impact.

The Decision: Clear "Wrong Person"

This wasn't a case of someone in the wrong seat—it was a fundamental values misalignment. The trial revealed someone who couldn't operate at the senior level in any seat within our organization.

No offer was extended.

Why Front-Loaded Evaluation Works

Prevention vs. Correction

Traditional approaches hire first, then try to correct misalignment through:

Role transitions (often unsuccessful)

Performance improvement plans (time-intensive)

Team changes (disruptive to existing dynamics)

Eventually, departures (expensive and demoralizing)

Our approach prevents these scenarios by investing evaluation time upfront during trials when the cost of discovering a misfit is minimal.

Multiple Signal Validation

No single assessment method is perfect:

Interviews can be gamed

Technical tests don't reveal collaboration patterns

References may not reflect current capabilities

Self-assessment can be inaccurate

But when buddy observations, PM feedback, health checks, and values alignment all point in the same direction, the signal becomes unmistakable.

Real Work, Real Conditions

Our 90-day trials don't simulate the job—they ARE the job. Engineers work on actual projects, with real deadlines, genuine collaboration requirements, and authentic technical challenges.

This reveals patterns that no interview process could uncover:

How they handle ambiguity under pressure

Whether they improve with feedback over time

How accurately they assess their own performance

Whether they align with the team culture organically

The EOS People Analyzer Confirmation

For engineers who successfully pass our 90-day trials, the EOS People Analyzer at day 90 becomes confirmation rather than discovery.

By this point, they've already demonstrated:

Right Person (Values Alignment):

Shown a growth mindset through question evolution

Demonstrated accountability through accurate self-assessment

Exhibited helping others through team collaboration

Raised the bar through quality improvements

Kept trying through persistent problem-solving

Right Seat (Role Competency):

Gets It: Understands the role requirements and expectations

Wants It: Shows enthusiasm for the work and growth opportunities

Capacity: Demonstrates ability to perform at the required level

The Result: Minimal Post-Hire Course Correction

This systematic approach dramatically reduces the need for role adjustments after hiring. When someone reaches our 90-day mark, they're typically well-aligned on both person and seat dimensions.

We've found that engineers who pass our structured trials rarely need repositioning later. The front-loaded evaluation catches misalignment before it becomes a performance problem.

Implementation: Building Your Own Front-Loaded System

Design Multiple Observation Channels

Cultural Integration: Daily/weekly buddy check-ins to assess values alignment and team fit.

Execution Performance: Regular PM or team lead assessments of actual work output

Feedback Integration: Weekly 1:1s with direct manager to provide guidance and track adaptation

Self-Calibration: Weekly self-assessments compared with team observations Formal Evaluation: Structured assessment tool (like EOS People Analyzer) for final confirmation

Create a Clear Values Framework

Define specific, observable behaviors that demonstrate your core values. Make these measurable during trial periods through real work situations.

Track Patterns Over Time

Single data points can mislead. Look for trajectories:

Is performance improving, plateauing, or declining?

Are questions becoming more sophisticated or staying static?

Is self-assessment becoming more accurate or remaining disconnected?

Make Hard Decisions Early

When multiple signals consistently point to misalignment, act quickly. Extended trial periods, hoping for improvement, usually delay the inevitable while consuming team resources.

The Cultural Impact of Getting It Right

Team Velocity and Morale

When everyone is in the proper role, the entire team performs better. No one carries dead weight. Complex projects move forward collaboratively rather than getting bottlenecked by struggling team members.

Reduced Management Overhead

Managers spend less time on performance issues and role adjustments, and more time on strategic challenges and team development.

Stronger Feedback Culture

When everyone is hired for a growth mindset and values alignment, the entire team gets better at giving and receiving feedback.

The Uncomfortable Truth About Hiring

Not every good person is right for your organization. Technical competence doesn't guarantee values alignment. Interview performance doesn't predict real-world execution patterns.

Some engineers thrive in environments with clearly defined requirements and stable technology stacks. Others excel when facing ambiguous problems and rapidly evolving challenges. Neither is "better"—they're different.

The mistake is assuming you can train or manage someone into alignment with your culture and growth trajectory. Our experience shows that fundamental values and work patterns are largely fixed. You're better off identifying alignment upfront than trying to create it afterward.

What This Means for Your Team

Ask yourself: Are you evaluating "Right Person, Right Seat" during your hiring process, or after?

Most companies assume the person is correct and try to find the right seat later. This leads to extended periods of role uncertainty, team disruption, and often unsuccessful outcomes.

Our approach: Invest heavily in front-loaded evaluation during trials. Use multiple observation channels over extended time periods. Make decisions based on patterns, not single assessments.

The payoff: Teams where everyone is genuinely aligned on both person and seat dimensions. Minimal post-hire course correction. Higher team velocity and morale.

Prevention beats correction every time.

