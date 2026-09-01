From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Oldřich Vetešník's avatar
Oldřich Vetešník
1h

How do you define a subagent with that specific role? I doubt it's just a skill file.

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Eddy Borremans's avatar
Eddy Borremans
14h

Thanks for your extensive explanation Denis. That is very helpful and educational. I do have a few questions:

- what is the size of the relevant codebase for the above project?

- what do you think about the required skills of the human reviewer? obviously your engineering knowledge was very much needed in order to optimize and finetune this orchestration. to what extent is it usable by someone without your experience? do you think future shortterm iterations of LLMs are able to compensate for that lack of knowledge? Once juniors start using an orchestration like this, how will they acquire the skills to become the human reviewer role you took yourself in this case? Do you think these kind of orchestrations involve into stable pipelines that we can trust like we trust compilers when we abandoned the need to learn assembly? We still have the determinism vs non-determinism issue, will that be a fundamental difference?

- does this approach force our architectures for large enterprise applications to be even more modularized than in the old days? Just to enable the AI to focus its attention to a limited amount of code? Will that affect our ability to let AI design and implement large systems (5.000.000+ LOC)?

One of my biggest concerns atm is mid/long term skill erosion for the generation after us, and if we're unlucky even in our own generation due to lack of enough exposure to software engineering problems/activities: designing, coding, debugging but also innovating coding approaches. I am not sure whether AI will invent new patterns, novel coding tricks, etc.

Anyway, this is the pioneering work the SWE community needs in order to have a chance to apply AI responsibly. Keep it up!

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