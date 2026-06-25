From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Denise Heap (private)'s avatar
Denise Heap (private)
2d

This is depressing.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Jim North's avatar
Jim North
1d

I cancelled my paid plan with Claude 3 weeks ago.

On July 7th, I will be closing my account entirely.

My very first encounter with a chatbot prompt was only 18 months ago. Skepticism fueled my ignorance before then. At that moment, entering my first prompt into ChatGPT, skepticism was briefly overcome by curiosity as I dived into the inner workings -- Transformers, Attention, Back Propagation. It looked like about 90% math, 10% computer science, in my novice estimation.

But still, the skepticism remained. It still remains.

I have developed software as a career just fine -- very successfully, in fact -- without AI, for several decades. I don't need coding agents, and I am more thankful with each passing day, that no one can force me to use them. And I most certainly don't need to surrender any more of my privacy to the likes of Dario Amodei or Sam Altman.

I have an "old" Mac Mini M1 sitting over there on the shelf. I'm sure I will do just fine with whatever open-source model it is capable of hosting.

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