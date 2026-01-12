From the Trenches

From the Trenches

Exceptional documentation of how institutional memory compounds during sustained threats. The Kyivstar vs Ukrzaliznytsia contrast makes the point perfectly, one invested heavily but lacked crisis muscle memory, the other had been hardened through prior attacks. The dwell time data is terrifying, 7 months undetected at a major telecom means detection capabilities fundamentaly broken. The hypervisor attack path in the October 2022 grid breach shows exactly why IT/OT convergence creates these bridgehead vulnerabilities that didnt exist in airgapped architectures.

