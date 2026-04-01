From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Heisenberg's avatar
Heisenberg
3d

I’ve been in the software industry for 21 years and worked on several software startups. In my experience, the attitude and the culture that this article speaks about aren’t new.

All CEOs, all CTOs, and most project managers I’ve worked with have had this attitude of disregarding technical debt and shipping lower-quality code. It’s no surprise to me that that culture exists within Anthropic and I’m reasonably certain that it’s no different in any other AI company.

What makes any of this new, and much worse for the industry as a whole, and for customers, is that now that culture is automated.

What used to be the occasional “garbage in, garbage out” is now going to be a frequent “toilet flush in, toilet flush out”.

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28 replies by Denis Stetskov and others
Dhaneor Briano's avatar
Dhaneor Briano
2d

I am a non-professional hobby-coder. For years, I have been trying to follow all the advice for good and clean code. This caused me a lot of headaches and increased complexity. And now I have to learn here that neither the pros, nor the coding agents care about that.

This article also shattered my illusion that Claude Code is the professional harness. I use opencode and pi. But I had doubts If they are inferior to the polished product from Anthropic, coming from people with insane salaries.

But it also reinforces my suspicion that that the only thing that Americans do really well is story-telling. Almost every American product turns out to be over-hyped crap.

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8 replies by Denis Stetskov and others
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