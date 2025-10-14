From the Trenches

Backyard Mechanic
Oct 17

The mistake that the Azov boys made was going East. Ukraine at the very beginning had the best army in Europe (the Polish being the next best Army in Europe). Ukraine could have easily invaded Europe all the way to the English Channel. The Russians however are prosecuting a strategic war of resource depletion as against the Global West. The only sensible move for Ukraine is to surrender unconditionally, but the resident locals do not have any form of agency in their current genocide.

Russia is very good at "Electric War" as you have described. All for resource depletion. Try ordering a power transmission transformer in the Global West? All electrical resources are going to Ukraine.

The Russian General Staff run Russia and this war now, not the corrupt politicians nor the oligarchs. Putin has zero power. Trump stupidly thought that his oligarchs could cut a deal together with Russia's oligarchs for peace (so that they could all profit together). The Russian Generals however are in charge now - and there are no deals - except unconditional surrender on Russia's terms.

For the time being, the Russians are content to just run things slowly, whilst the Ukrainian press-gangs deliver endless Ukrainian fresh meat to the war front for slaughter. War is not about gaining territory. War is about destroying the other side's army. What is Russia's aim? Russia is preparing their economy and industrial base for total war. Ukraine is simply a warm-up operation. The aim of Russia is to restore the Orthodox Christian Byzantine Empire and the Greeks into Constantinople. The British Anglo-American Empire is dying a fast death. Russia is therefore Empire Building (along with the Jews (Greater Israel) and the Chinese and others).

Some vassal nation states will get to choose their empire master (for example India). Turkey and Ukraine and many others however will not have a choice. My 2c, you should get out. You are still on the press-gang list - just near the bottom - because Globo-corporate for the time being needs you alive. If you do get sent to the front, surrender as quick as you can. Those sent to the front only last an average of four hours. Get your own Chinese hand-held HAM radio for this purpose now.

