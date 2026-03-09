From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Danilo Giarlini's avatar
Danilo Giarlini
5d

I totally agree with this article. This is one of the biggest and most immediate problems we'll face with generative AI. The temptation to delegate everything is so strong that we will do it in any possible circumstance. At some point, we should really hope that hallucinations and non-determinism in these tools are definitely solved; otherwise, there won't be anyone prepared enough to manage the rising problems at the moment they are most needed.

Everybody is so sure that scaling will solve every current limitation, but I'm really not sure that this will happen in the context of Llama and their architecture.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Alexander Rink's avatar
Alexander Rink
5d

Love this article and it resonates a lot with my personal experience. Thanks for sharing.

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