From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Ibon Urrutia's avatar
Ibon Urrutia
13h

I can not be more agree with an analysis like this of the current situation. Now, we add the only industry that makes the USA economy look in recession, the AI industry, how one of the biggest IPOs of history has been delayed to after the November elections, how they are selling "superintelligence" and we have a perfect complete view of the USA economics, technology and geopolitics in MAGA age. Fascist governments like the Putin one or the one in Israel, collaborating between them. As nice fascists friends. Ups, there are also owners of AI that, surprise, are fascists. And then Dario, starting to have a nerve breakdown with all this pressure on it. Too much for a neurodivergent that should never have been the CEO of the biggest IPO in history.

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