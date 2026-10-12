On September 18, Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. Graham, a Republican senator and one of Trump’s closest allies, spent July 10 in Kyiv. He met Zelensky, toured drone workshops, and closed a deal with the White House on this bill. He died in Washington the next evening, at 71. His last working trip was to a country at war, to finish a law that would make the aggressor pay for it.

The Senate passed it 86 to 11. The House passed it 262 to 159. It bans new American investment in Russia, goes after the shadow fleet of tankers, and lets the president put tariffs of up to 100% on the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas. It was the most serious thing Washington had done about the war in years.

Three weeks later, on October 9, Trump got off a call with Putin and posted that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, then 500,000 tons in November, a million tons after that, and three million more depending on the condition of Russian refineries. Within hours the Treasury issued a general license allowing the sale, delivery, and import of Russian diesel, including into the United States, until April 7, 2027. Earlier licenses on Russian diesel had run thirty days at a time. This one runs six months.

The next morning Russian glide bombs hit apartment blocks in Zaporizhzhia and killed at least 20 people, at least three of them children. Trump left the White House for a rally in Tennessee and told reporters that Ukraine should “get a new leader who can make a deal.” Then he blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for what farmers and truckers pay at the pump.

Yield is what a system produces against what it was given, and in June I audited Europe on that measure. America was given more than any country in history. This month it offered sanctions relief to the country it is supposed to be sanctioning, in pursuit of a few cents off diesel before a midterm, and paid with the one asset it cannot print: its credibility.

A War Is a System Audit

Ukraine is where the test result shows up. A war shows what a system actually protects, and this month the American system prioritized the price of diesel in the weeks before November 3. The same reflex shows up at home whenever a number looks bad. Ukraine is only the place where you can watch it work in a single weekend, with a timestamp on every step.

The Strait Everyone Saw Coming

The diesel problem has an origin, and it isn’t in Ukraine. Iran’s threat to close Hormuz was the most predictable move in the region. On February 17, during talks in Geneva, the IRGC announced a temporary closure of parts of the strait for live-fire drills. CSIS published a scenario paper the next day outlining how Iran could target Gulf exports through the strait. Ten days later the bombs fell.

The administration wasn’t surprised. According to the Wall Street Journal, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs said in several briefings that Iran would use mines, drones, and missiles to close the strait, and the Director of National Intelligence warned the same days before the war. Trump bet that Tehran would fold first. Two weeks in, the Energy Secretary admitted the US was “simply not ready” to escort tankers, and the president asked China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain to send warships. When they declined, he told them to go get their own oil.

From February to May, natural gas prices rose 44% in Europe and 66% in Asia while they fell 6% in the United States. By August the vice president was calling cheap fuel goal number one and Iran’s bomb goal number two, and the IAEA still could not verify the whereabouts and condition of Iran’s uranium enriched to 60%. The war has cost at least $45.1 billion, 81 aircraft lost or damaged, and 21 American lives. By June, CNN reported, US intelligence agencies assessed that Iran could close the strait at will.

Start a fire in the world’s busiest oil chokepoint, then ask someone else to reach into it. Allies were asked for ships. Kyiv was next.

The Price of a Gallon

Diesel in America is up around 70% since the Iran war started. It hit a record $6.52 a gallon on September 22 and was still $6.23 on the day of the deal. Part of the White House story is true: Ukraine hit at least 24 major Russian refineries between April and August, according to a Washington Post analysis, Russia banned its own diesel exports in July, and the IEA estimates Russian diesel output is down about 30%. Ukrainian drones really do take Russian diesel off the world market.

On September 13 Trump said Zelensky should go after other targets “but not diesel fuel.” On October 5 he wrote that Hormuz was no longer the problem and that the real problem was Russian refineries being blown up by Ukraine. The price came from the Gulf, and the blame went to Kyiv.

Diesel is a global commodity, and American refiners sell it at the global price. A Gulf Coast refinery has no reason to give a farmer in Kansas a discount when a tanker to Rotterdam pays more. In September the average pump price in the EU hit a record of about $9.60 a gallon, much of it tax, while Americans paid around $6.20. Exports are how the world price gets into an American tank. There is also little near-term room to make more. Gulf Coast refineries averaged 93.7% utilization from January through early May, and since early 2025 plants in Houston, Los Angeles, and Benicia with a combined capacity of about 550,000 barrels a day have shut down. Demand is global, supply is capped, and the IEA calls the Gulf shock the largest supply disruption in the history of the oil market.

The deal barely moves the number it was sold to fix. Even if all 4.8 million tons arrive, that is roughly one day of global diesel consumption, as Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, told Al Jazeera. Clayton Seigle at CSIS expects little effect on prices and called the deal a great benefit to Putin, who needs to unload summer-grade diesel before Russia switches to winter and arctic grades. US diesel futures fell more than 4% after the announcement. The first tranche from Moscow is about a day and a half of what American refineries ship abroad.

The Price List

Graham’s law is real, and it leaves Treasury free to keep issuing general licenses. Treasury issued thirty-day licenses on Russian oil in March and April, after the Treasury Secretary had ruled that out earlier in the year. Each was temporary, and the relief kept being extended. The October license is the first to break the thirty-day rhythm on diesel since 2022, and it was announced while Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner sat with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, negotiating an end to the war.

The Kremlin read the signal correctly. Putin said he was confident the deal would help the whole global economy, and Kirill Dmitriev posted that Russia-US cooperation on diesel would benefit the world. The next day Russia sent five glide bombs into Zaporizhzhia.

The pressure went in one direction. On October 11 the Financial Times and then CNN reported, citing European officials, that the State Department and the Pentagon had warned Kyiv it could lose American intelligence and weapons bought through PURL unless it stopped striking Russian energy. That intelligence includes where Russian ballistic missiles are launched and where they are heading. The weapons that would suffer most are Patriot interceptors, which Ukraine is already short of. PURL is the NATO program in which allies and partners buy American weapons for Ukraine; by June they had committed more than $6 billion to it. The mechanism being threatened runs on allies’ money, not American aid. Moscow got a diesel license the same weekend.

Every government that flies F-35s or buys Patriots through Washington has reason to read that report closely. The Pentagon says the F-35 has no kill switch, and it doesn’t need one. The jet runs on American software updates, spare parts, and mission data, and this month showed what delivery depends on.

A sanction that switches off whenever the sanctioning country’s fuel gets expensive is a price list, and this one is priced at about six dollars a gallon in an election year. Blaming the victim costs nothing at home, because the victim doesn’t vote in Ohio.

Shoot the Messenger

Blaming Kyiv for the price of diesel is not a one-off. It is how this administration handles any bad number.

It starts with the president’s own. On July 12 Trump posted that his approval rating was “59 percent,” without naming a poll. The averages that week had him around 39 to 41. In August 2025 he wrote that, except in the “Fake News,” he had “the highest poll numbers I’ve ever had.” Pew’s latest survey, taken September 28 to October 4, puts him at 30%, roughly where he stood in his last weeks in office in 2021. When the numbers disagree with the president, the numbers are fake.

On August 1, 2025, a weak jobs report came out, and the same day the president fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, co-written by two economists from the conservative American Enterprise Institute, estimates in a model-based calculation that the firing cost roughly $20 billion in lost output, for a bureau with a $704 million budget. While Trump was publicly demanding rate cuts, he tried to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook, something no president had done in the Fed’s 112 years, and the Justice Department served the Fed with grand-jury subpoenas over Jerome Powell’s testimony about a building renovation. The Supreme Court kept Cook in her seat 5 to 4, a judge quashed the subpoenas, and the Fed’s own inspector general found no crime. On October 9 Trump appointed a committee to decide whether there is cause to remove Cook anyway, with a closed hearing set for November 5.

A bad jobs number got the statistician fired. High rates got the central bank investigated. High diesel got the invaded country blamed. Each response targeted a more convenient lever than the underlying problem. Each put something that took decades to build at risk.

The Brakes Exist

The easy version of this piece says no force in America can stop it. That isn’t true. Congress refused a 40% cut to the National Institutes of Health. Thom Tillis, a Republican senator, froze every Fed nominee until the Powell probe was dropped. The courts kept Cook in her seat and struck down the signature tariffs. Midterms are on November 3.

The brakes work, at the speed of appropriations committees and election cycles. The damage happens at the speed of a phone call and a license PDF. Congress spent more than a year building a sanctions law. Three weeks after the signing, Treasury opened a six-month channel for Russian diesel. Voters can flip the House in November and the license still runs to April. The checks can stop some decisions, but they cannot recall damage already shipped. America does not lack expertise or opposition. It has a system where short-term pressure spends long-term credibility faster than either can protect it.

Who Gets to Write This

What does a Ukrainian engineering manager know about America, and what right does he have to audit it?

The right is on paper. In 1991 Ukraine held about 1,900 strategic nuclear warheads, 176 intercontinental missiles, and 44 strategic bombers. We gave all of it up. In 1994 Ukraine secured an agreement on compensation for the uranium and, in December, a memorandum signed in Budapest by the United States, Britain, and Russia. The last warhead left for Russia in June 1996. Lawyers like to point out that the memorandum gave assurances, not guarantees. That distinction is the whole problem. A country disarmed on the strength of an American signature and is now learning what the signature was legally worth. The bombers went later. Most were cut apart with American dismantlement help, and in 1999 eight Tu-160s, three Tu-95s, and 575 Kh-55 cruise missiles went to Russia to pay off a gas debt. In 2023, Radio Liberty’s investigative team matched the serial numbers of more than ten Kh-55s fired at Ukrainian cities to that 1999 transfer list.

The second reason is what everyone else takes from it. Russia took Crimea in 2014 and paid with sanctions full of holes. It invaded in 2022, and four and a half years later Washington has licensed the sale of its diesel. The lesson for anyone with a neighbor they want is that punishment is negotiable and patience pays. Beijing, Tehran, and Pyongyang can all read a Treasury license.

The third reason is the one an American reader should care about most. Ukraine is not in NATO, so no treaty sends American soldiers here. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are in NATO. Mike Pence said it last weekend: if Putin overruns Ukraine, it is “only a matter of time” before Russia’s military crosses a border American troops will have to deal with. Right now that line is held by Ukrainians, with American and European weapons, and without American troops fighting it.

We pay for it in lives. Between October 7 and 10, Russian strikes killed at least 78 civilians, including 22 in Pryluky, 33 on two passenger buses in Kramatorsk, three in Kyiv on October 8, and 20 in apartment blocks in Zaporizhzhia. That count does not include soldiers. When we are gone, the price will have American names on it.