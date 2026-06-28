From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Bendegúz Szatmári's avatar
Bendegúz Szatmári
13h

Great article, as always! Some notes:

Electricity prices here, in Hungary, are 'fake'. The previous party created a rule that allows residential users to buy electricity on this price for a given yearly amount. Over that you pay the market price. Commercial users pay the market price. Market price is around the double of the residential price.

We also have an excemption from the EU, so we can buy russian gas. The price of the gas is also fixed for the residential users. However this rule does not help a lot. It just kills utility companies' profitability and the utility grid is slowly degrading. There are also still poor regions in the country where people die of heatwave or freeze to death in their own property.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Tek Bunny's avatar
Tek Bunny
13h

Current electricity prices are here https://www.energyprices.eu/

Also, you can't compare just electricity prices, countries like the UK also use a lot of natural gas

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