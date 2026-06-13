From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Jim North's avatar
Jim North
4d

"The sharpest illustration of what AI development looks like without compliance overhead isn’t in Silicon Valley. It’s in Ukraine, where I live and run engineering teams."

As I read this part, I thought, 'well, of course.' It makes total sense that, in my opinion, one of the most valuable and substantive SubStacks on AI for the coding professional, is authored by someone living and working in Ukraine.

I have always looked forward to your posts -- now, even more so!

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Sven Schubert's avatar
Sven Schubert
4d

We've had fascism in (fading) living memory here in Europe, we know when to distrust money teaming up with power. The US of AI will have to learn the hard way. Tragically, for the entire planet.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
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