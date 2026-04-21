From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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TheElectricPilgrim's avatar
TheElectricPilgrim
5dEdited

Well it’s not like software is critical for modern infrastructure and services…… hang on, wait I was channeling some politician/tech CEO inner monologue there. The world is nuts. Great article, thanks. I’ve seen AI work really well in some repetitive high-volume jobs like doc processing, but I’ve yet to be convinced it’s a good jack of all trades. It’s a complicated technology and too often the C-suite buys into the marketing hype while the engineers are left wondering why the tools they’ve been told to use are useless.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
RNDM31's avatar
RNDM31
5d

Waaaay back in the early days of Imperial Japan when they ported over much of their stuff from Tang Dynasty China, one of the imports was the quite sophisticated Chinese siege artillery and engineering know-how.

That was lost wholesale in one generation after an Emperor decided maintaining the infrastructure of specialist artisans and engineers was a superfluous expense and those folks duly found other livelihoods.

Fast-foward about a thousand years and you had the newly established Tokugawa Shogunate p much renting cannon and gunners from passing European traders to help reduce particularly stubborn rebel strongholds...

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
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