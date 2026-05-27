From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
8h

You do wonder what proportion of Claude code customers are successes rather than failures. And how much of the successes are far more limited than what is reported.

Interestingly I went to look at Antrhopic's success stories for Claude Code and Spotify appears absent - https://claude.com/customers?fcdaa149_sort_date=desc&fcdaa149_1_product_equal=%5B%22Claude+Code%22%5D

Given that they have been mentionging spotify for several months now that seems odd.

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Denise Heap (private)'s avatar
Denise Heap (private)
7h

You are the technical side that the AI discussion has long needed.

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