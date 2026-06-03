From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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MH's avatar
MH
2dEdited

It's the 3rd of June and at work emails are already flying around about the github copilot billing change, which has already stopped some colleagues AI-assisted work - it's affecting internal policy and requiring budgets to be set (= money suddenly needs to be found).

And to be honest our interns are still better than the AI... _and_ they have a conscience.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Nick Ruisi's avatar
Nick Ruisi
1d

I also saw a "usage limits" email today.

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