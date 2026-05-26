From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Fabrice Talbot's avatar
Fabrice Talbot
1d

I'm a number guy and I loved this one!

The scariest point you made is the reliance on AI by juniors and seniors (soon). It seems we created our own trap and there's no way out. Don't get my wrong, I love AI and everything it has to offer. I'd like to use it on my own terms rather than becoming a slave.

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pobrecollie's avatar
pobrecollie
2d

Isn’t the promise of Deepseek to achieve similar results at a fraction of the cost? Why hasn’t that taken off? Open AI and Claude both tell us how much better each iteration of their product is, but I don’t notice much difference personally.

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