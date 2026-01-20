From the Trenches

From the Trenches

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

The Stargate wafer deal is the detail most people are missing. Locking up raw undiced capacity means this isnt a demand spike but a fundamental reshaping of supply chains. I've seen similar patterns in enterprise procurement where manufactuers redesign around high-margin customers. Once the tooling and relationships shift, returning to consumer markets becomes economically irrational even when AI demand cools.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Denis Stetskov
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Denis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture