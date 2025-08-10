About Tech Trenches

Tech Lead at NineTwoThree

I’ve managed engineering teams for 10+ years. No MBA, no theory—just battle-tested systems from building teams of 5 to 50+ engineers at both Big Tech and startups.

Three years ago, I watched a $1 million engineering team produce less than a focused team of three. That disconnect became my obsession. Now I share the patterns that actually predict success or failure in engineering teams—and decode what’s really happening in the tech industry.

What Makes This Different

Real numbers, not platitudes. Every claim backed by data from 500+ 1:1s, 200+ performance reviews, and 100+ trial periods.

Systems that work on Monday morning. Not “improve team velocity” but “track weekly energy levels, watch for 3-point drops as burnout indicators.”

Industry analysis without the spin. Like, why is Big Tech spending $364 billion on infrastructure that it can’t justify? Or how the talent crisis we created is breaking the entire ecosystem.

The uncomfortable truths. Like how 2 out of 3 “culture fits” fail their 90-day trials. Or why most hiring processes are optimized for false positives.

Who This Is For

Engineers: From ICs to engineering managers, tech leads stepping into management, and senior engineers who want to understand how good teams actually work.

Business leaders: Founders building engineering orgs, executives who need to understand tech constraints, investors evaluating technical teams.

Tech-curious professionals: Product managers, designers, recruiters, consultants—anyone who works with or around engineering teams and needs to understand how the kitchen actually operates.

Industry watchers: People who want unfiltered analysis of what’s happening in tech—the resource allocation disasters, the talent wars, the gap between PR and reality.

Anyone tired of tech content that’s either too technical or too superficial. You want the real story behind the decisions shaping the industry, with frameworks you can implement tomorrow, not inspirational quotes.

Every article includes templates, specific metrics, and at least one insight that will change how you see tech companies.

New posts weekly. Real problems, real solutions, real numbers—from the trenches of engineering leadership to the boardroom decisions affecting the entire industry.