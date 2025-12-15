From the Trenches

November 2025

October 2025

September 2025

The Brutal Reality of AI in Engineering: Lessons from Q3 2025
On September 29, 2025, Anthropic released Claude Sonnet 4.5.
  Denis Stetskov
AI Won't Save Us From the Talent Crisis We Created
I’ve spent the last 18 months watching teams integrate AI into their workflows.
  Denis Stetskov
The Great Software Quality Collapse: How We Normalized Catastrophe
The Apple Calculator leaked 32GB of RAM.
  Denis Stetskov
Big Tech's $364 Billion Bet on an Uncertain Future: When Hope Becomes a Business Strategy
The most expensive engineering gamble in history isn't a single project or company mistake.
  Denis Stetskov
Why One Hiring Exception Nearly Broke Our Process
Why We Never Make Process Exceptions (Even for Recommendations)
  Denis Stetskov
