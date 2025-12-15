From the Trenches
When Announcements Replace Innovation: OpenAI’s Code Red and What It Reveals About the AI Industry
December 1st, 2025.
Dec 15
•
Denis Stetskov
3
2
Why Annual Reviews Don't Have to Be Bullshit
This week I ran annual reviews for six engineers.
Dec 1
•
Denis Stetskov
3
1
November 2025
The Perfect Grammar That Defeats Us: Why AI Doesn't Need to Be Smart to Win
GPT-4 versus humans at political persuasion.
Nov 17
•
Denis Stetskov
10
1
5
The AI Industrial Transformation: Why This Bubble Has Real Revenue (Unlike the Dot-Com Fantasy)
NVIDIA has just reached a $5 trillion market capitalization.
Nov 4
•
Denis Stetskov
2
3
1
October 2025
From Cancer Cures to Pornography: The Six-Month Descent of AI
In March, Sam Altman promised AI would cure cancer.
Oct 21
•
Denis Stetskov
16
1
The Systems That Survive: Four Years of War and the Math of Crisis Leadership
It’s 3:00 PM on October 10, 2025.
Oct 14
•
Denis Stetskov
4
1
1
Supervising an AI Engineer: Lessons from 212 Sessions
What actually works when AI is your only engineer — data, patterns, and the system behind “ultrathink.”
Oct 7
•
Denis Stetskov
4
1
September 2025
The Brutal Reality of AI in Engineering: Lessons from Q3 2025
On September 29, 2025, Anthropic released Claude Sonnet 4.5.
Sep 30
•
Denis Stetskov
3
5
AI Won't Save Us From the Talent Crisis We Created
I’ve spent the last 18 months watching teams integrate AI into their workflows.
Sep 25
•
Denis Stetskov
11
14
4
The Great Software Quality Collapse: How We Normalized Catastrophe
The Apple Calculator leaked 32GB of RAM.
Sep 19
•
Denis Stetskov
305
81
57
Big Tech's $364 Billion Bet on an Uncertain Future: When Hope Becomes a Business Strategy
The most expensive engineering gamble in history isn't a single project or company mistake.
Sep 12
•
Denis Stetskov
5
4
Why One Hiring Exception Nearly Broke Our Process
Why We Never Make Process Exceptions (Even for Recommendations)
Sep 4
•
Denis Stetskov
1
1
