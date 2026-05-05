From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Brian Repko's avatar
Brian Repko
5d

OMG I can’t love this article more (retired software architect / bioinformatician)

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Nick Ruisi's avatar
Nick Ruisi
4d

I got into an argument w/ Claude code the first time I used it. I asked it for a code review and had to reject (a) replacing a 5 line retry loop with 25+ lines of "Polly" code + an external dependency and (b) the fact that you don't always want to spin up threads as fast as the OS can schedule them if you're sending requests to external services. It's incredibly blind to real world issues.

It's like an overzealous junior who knows every framework who solves every problem with another external dependency and framework.

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