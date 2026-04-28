From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Khrug's avatar
Khrug
3d

And all my work explains why there doesn't seem to exist such a system in our current mode of operation at the very top level of apex predators at full spectrum total information dominance level, competing for the role of defining the global world order. Is utility for us ethical? I have answered this, it's all about the power to enforce outcomes.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Eddy Borremans's avatar
Eddy Borremans
3d

Appreciate the honesty. Maybe now is a good time to do some background research on the companies providing local open source models. I somehow expect the greedy opportunist behavior to soon backfire as we move en masse to good enough local models. Not sure how it is going to turn out. Will the gap between high end models and the best local models be high enough to justify the undoubtedly upcoming greedy opportunist move, i.e. a steep price increase? I don't think so. So are the kimi's, deepseek's, GLM's and Qwen's Leadership as evil as the bigtechs'?

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