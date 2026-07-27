From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Mauro Cremonini's avatar
Mauro Cremonini
8hEdited

There is nothing bad in using “AI as a tool”, especially if one uses English as second (or third) language. I’ve always checked my grammar against “the net” and searched whether the sentence I wrote had been used in a similar way somewhere else in the English-speaking world. I have never used Grammarly, because after all I do not mind being identified as a non-native speaker (I am!), but I’m not against.

What I completely dislike is 100% AI-generated articles. I understand that people “research” the sources (and… well what is research these days? Maybe a prompt in some AI chat?), feed the sources to some AI, generate an article and (in some cases) review the final draft, but what you get in many cases is that kind of stereotypically-written article whose rithm and wording make me uncomfortable.

Not to mention the AI-generated articles in Italian (my native languages): in that case (especially if you are fluent in English) you can perceive a kind of non-existent neo-lingua that nobody taught you in school and has nothing to do with real Italian. Words are correct and used properly, syntax and verbs are correct, but the whole “thing” (how to call it?) sounds completely fake. I hate it.

So to me it is more about the form, not the content. Writing for people in my opinion should be done with the aim of engaging emotionally with people, not just for conveying information. Nowadays if I need mere information I turn to Google or BBC or… an AI prompt. I am convinced that one can add a human touch to everything, even to an article about “dictionaries in Python”. Maybe it is a slower way of writing, maybe you will be getting less revenues at the beginning, but it will pay off in the medium to long run.

Just my opinion. I appreciate this discussion. It is important to use new technology while not forgetting to be sentient humans.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
3hEdited

Mentioned you and this post in mine

https://ombreolivier.substack.com/p/pangram-and-substack-why-the-whining?r=7yrqz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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