From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Fabrice Talbot's avatar
Fabrice Talbot
18h

Agree with you. Jev gives us something that resembles deterministic and can be calibrated to your needs (confidence level).

I am thinking of letting Jev decide what context to load when I run my workflows. By passing just a bit of metadata on each file candidate and a bit of structure (catalog), it could quickly evaluate relevant context.

Over time, you could get context manifest logs that tell your workflow/agent what to always load and reduce Jev evaluations. You could even run tests that assess the quality of output based on context loaded (Jev scoring) if you need early discovery.

Haven’t played with it yet. It looks fantastic on paper. Let’s see if it delivers 😉

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Eddy Borremans's avatar
Eddy Borremans
1d

That last sentence is my ad hoc definition of AGI. I definitely need to check this stuff out.

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