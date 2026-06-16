From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Jim North's avatar
Jim North
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Excellent piece. I had not heard of this before.

I am intrigued by the bit of insight you have included into the DevOps services you use internally and also market. With having to dissect and fix vibe-coded apps, I'm curious on your general impression of the code quality and maintainability. If you don't mind a couple of questions: Do you get into refactoring overall, or is your goal just to make sure the code not brittle and insecure? And, to what extent do your workflows utilize agentic coding tools?

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