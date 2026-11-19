In Pike County, Ohio, outside Portsmouth, there’s an old uranium enrichment plant. SoftBank’s SB Energy is building a compute campus for OpenAI on the site, planned at about 4.25 gigawatts. In its August quarterly filing, Nvidia said it will guarantee up to $105 billion of the rent and power payments there if OpenAI’s side defaults. The guarantees kick in lease by lease.

So the company that sells the chips is also standing behind part of its customer’s rent.

Ohio had a rough year with data centers in general. Its sales-tax break for them was estimated to cost $1.57 billion in 2025, more than eleven times the $136 million the state had forecast. In May, Governor Mike DeWine stopped considering new applications. On November 3, Sherrod Brown beat Senator Jon Husted after a campaign that made Husted the face of Ohio’s data centers. On November 17, Nvidia’s interim CEO, Colette Kress, said the company was “rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments, and guarantees.”

The tax breaks, the local fights and Nvidia’s guarantees all had price tags before. They sat in budget notes and footnotes. In November, voters, legislators and investors started reading them. The first bill went to the states, the second to the neighbors, the third to Nvidia. The same day Kress spoke, Nvidia reported data center revenue up 110% from a year earlier.

The First Invoice

Texas stopped charging sales tax on data center equipment in 2013. According to Senator Joan Huffman’s office, the state expected that to cost $14.6 million over the 2014-15 budget. The Comptroller now expects $3.3 billion over the next two-year budget. That’s more than two hundred times the original number.

In my world, a resource without a quota eventually gets one, usually right after the first invoice nobody expected. A tax break on purchases grows as the purchases grow, and the purchases now include GPU racks priced in Santa Clara.

On November 9, Huffman, the Republican who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, filed SB 293 to repeal the break. A majority of senators signed on as co-authors. “Texas should welcome investment. It should not write a blank check,” she said. In July, the Comptroller’s office had told her committee that 138 data centers qualified, 59 of them approved this year, and that compliance gets checked only after five years.

Virginia went another way in June. From 2021 through 2025, its exemption saved operators an average of $811.5 million a year. The data center activity credited to it brought the state $179.4 million a year in taxes. The budget kept the exemption and added a two-year tax on data center electricity, 1.1 cents per kilowatt-hour. Anything collected above $600 million a year, minus administrative costs, goes back to the operators, each in proportion to what it paid.

In engineering terms, Virginia shipped a rate limit that refunds the overage to the client.

The Audit Graded Its Own Assumption

Virginia’s fix assumes the state knows what the break is worth. Its own auditor just changed the answer. In December 2024, Virginia’s legislative auditor, JLARC, said the exemption brought back 48 cents in state revenue for every dollar it cost. On November 9, its new review said 22.

A big part of the drop is one assumption, how much of the industry came for the tax break. Earlier reports said 90% or 100%. The new one says 50.2%. Halve that share and 48 cents becomes roughly 24.

Georgia’s auditors credit their exemption with only 30% of the state’s data centers. Against $474.2 million in forgone revenue in fiscal 2025, that share paid $41.5 million in state taxes, about 9 cents on the dollar. The same summary puts the economic return at 289%, a measure of growth in the whole economy.

Nobody can observe what a company would have done without the break, so economists estimate it, and the estimate drives the answer. I’ve written about dashboards that stay green because the people who set the thresholds also read them. Here the estimate is the threshold. No bad faith required.

JLARC’s number also leaves out local taxes. Loudoun County gets about 39% of its budget from property taxes on data centers, according to The Bond Buyer, so its board has every reason to vote yes while the state loses money.

The Neighbors Paid in Noise

County boards count property tax. The people who live next door count something else.

xAI ran its first Memphis cluster on gas turbines without air permits. For the second, it bought a power plant site across the state line in Southaven, Mississippi, where regulators first treated its turbines as temporary equipment that needed no permit. In March the state board approved 41 permanent turbines, about 1.2 gigawatts. Residents appealed, and on November 10 the board upheld the permit. Shannon Samsa of the local Safe and Sound Coalition called it “reprehensible.”

I’ve argued that a power deficit has no shortcut, which is why it mattered that China built the grid first. A private turbine yard is the closest thing America has to one, and the cost lands next door.

On November 3, measures limiting data centers won 40 of 41 local ballots in ten states, according to Ballotpedia. In the NBC News exit poll, 56% called AI and data centers a crucial or major factor in their vote for Congress, though every other issue tested scored higher.

Texas and Georgia elected governors who want a pause. Gina Hinojosa, who unseated Greg Abbott, promised a moratorium on all data center approvals. In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms said, “I will sign an executive order for that pause.” Repealing the Texas tax break still needs a Legislature split between a Democratic House and a Republican Senate.

UBS estimated that restrictions could affect about 30% of the US data center capacity expected in 2028. That risk lands on whoever stands behind the financing, and Nvidia had been standing behind a lot of it.

The Banker Left

On November 12, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had resigned as CEO, effective immediately. The board has opened an independent investigation and says it doesn’t intend to bring him back. Kress, the CFO, is interim CEO.

Huang was the buildout’s best salesman, and he was also its banker. Under him, Nvidia bought stakes in its customers, agreed to rent back capacity it had sold them, and guaranteed financing for projects that would be filled with its chips. On October 25, the guarantees stood at $118 billion, up from $108.5 billion disclosed in August. “To date, we have not made any payments related to our guarantees,” the company wrote.

I expected the new management to start unwinding that. So far it has mostly changed the wording. Commitments to neoclouds, the smaller cloud companies that rent out GPUs, fell to $32 billion from $36 billion. The filing now spells out a financing condition for those deals, a line Kress said was added for clarity. The Information reported that as CFO she had pushed back on a $250 billion backstop for OpenAI that Huang supported. On the call she promised to be “disciplined in how we commit capital.”

The guarantees still grew during the quarter, and neocloud stocks rallied after the call. What has changed is how closely people watch Nvidia’s credit support, both investors and its own new management.

Revenue Didn’t Blink

None of this has reached Nvidia’s sales yet. Its quarter ended October 25, before the election. Revenue was $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier. Data center revenue was $107.6 billion, up 110%. Guidance, issued after the election, is $130 billion for a quarter with an extra week.

In February I tracked Big Tech’s $364B hypothesis as the spending plans nearly doubled. Nvidia’s revenue is that spending reaching the supplier, and it reflects orders already placed. The bills in this piece fall on what comes next: the next taxable purchase, the next local approval, the next lease. That’s why the quarter looks untouched. It’s also why the quarter can’t tell you whether that will last.

OpenAI, the tenant in Pike County, has started writing its own terms for the first two bills. On November 5, it published what it calls a National Community Compact. It promises to pay “the full cost of powering our compute campuses,” not to require public officials to sign broad nondisclosure agreements, and to report water and electricity use for each site. Its policy blueprint asks governments to attach “reporting and clawback provisions” to data center incentives. One of the largest buyers of compute is asking for rules that would let states take subsidies back from its own industry. The compact only covers future campuses OpenAI owns and runs, and it has no penalties. The blueprint itself admits that “voluntary measures alone don’t meet the scale of this moment.”

Who Pays

Virginia refunds anything above $600 million a year to the operators. Ohio’s pause applies only to new applications. In Texas, the Senate bill would end existing exemptions and the House bill would let them expire, and the session opens in January. The Southaven permit stands. Nvidia’s guarantees went up, and it hasn’t paid anything on them yet.

I don’t think the buildout keeps going at this pace on this kind of money. Much of what made it cheap never showed up as a cost: a sales-tax break budgeted at $14.6 million, turbines that counted as temporary equipment, a chip vendor standing behind its customer’s rent. November put a number on each. Texas lawmakers want the break gone. Virginia added a levy on data center power. Measures limiting data centers won 40 of 41 local votes. Nvidia’s new CEO is “rigorously evaluating” the guarantees.

Revenue doesn’t show any of this yet, and it can keep climbing for a while on orders already placed. I’d watch for the first quarter where the new bills reach the order book.

Back in Pike County, the first lease phase is expected in fiscal 2029. The guarantees can end if OpenAI earns a good enough credit rating or the leases run out. Until then, each lease that starts puts part of OpenAI’s rent and power bill under the chip vendor’s name.