From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
15h

It is well known that as soon as something becomes a metric people game it and fail to pay attention to the underlying reality that the metric was supposed to be a proxy for. Meta (and other companies) putting AI usage as an employment metric will automatically result in inappropriate use of AI because the incentive is not bug free code, it is AI usage. Just as previously we have companies setting LOCs or commits/PRs as metric which failed to help developers produce better code faster.

The problem is the code quality is hard to measure but critical to corporate success. AI can generate great code fast when used properly but it can also create complete garbage when abused

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4 replies by Denis Stetskov and others
Re La's avatar
Re La
16h

Have you rewritten anything on engineering culture, the best parts and the parts to watch out for? I know you have done how to hire someone which gives some of the answers to the question but didn't know if you had one dedicated to just that topic.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
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