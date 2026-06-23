From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Jim North's avatar
Jim North
2dEdited

Setting aside for a moment my opinion that coding agents are turning software development into one big cluster fuck; what I have yet to hear anyone discuss with any seriousness, is what the plan is for after all this code that no one has looked at, is put into production. Inevitably, code will do what code does, and someday will break; or requirements change and will need to be modified; or underlying infrastructure changes, requiring it to be refactored. Is the plan to spin up a few dozen token-guzzling agents to "pull the lever" on the slot machine until, by random chance, a working "fix" (that no one will look at, nor understand) falls out?

This is not the next evolution in software development, like a new compiler, or a new language -- both of which are deterministic tools that are written by and understood by humans. These are probabilistic "black boxes" being used to replace the knowledge, understanding and coding skills of a human being.

This is a devolution, not an evolution.

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Ibon Urrutia's avatar
Ibon Urrutia
2d

"End of an era for regular developers" is what absolutely worries me. Is now banned by law for developers to develop WITHOUT code agents? Are we always competing with the rest of developers in a race of LOC and if you don't release 10000 per day you lose? Is impossible to do open source just for the pleasure/pain of doing it without agents?

I think that we bought not only the productivity narrative. We brought also what I called the bully narrative: a guy without code agents can not "compite" with a guy with code agents. They converted the software development in a zero sum game in which the first one, takes it all.

That is what I don't understand how the people is accepting so fast. Google was not the first web search. And when it appeared it did not follow any of the supposed mainstream patterns of yahoo, astalavista... Etc. Even if your product is just a clone, don't have to be the first clone to be successful or die.

Yea guys, you can write from scratch faster than any developer. It is a machine, of course that does it faster. But remember the Fable of the tortoise and the hare. The fastest don't win the race if it starts playing around without direction.

I get the boost of endorphins you are getting using agents, but I can not understand in professional software engineers that stop coding when they do not have an agent. Makes me wonder if they are the ones that should elect a different profession instead to tell the not looping ones that they are left behind.

They are winning battles that never started in the first place.

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