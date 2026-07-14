From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Michael Popov's avatar
Michael Popov
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I had a song playing in my head when I read stats about Chinese development of their grid: "Я знаю, будет много чугуна и стали на душу населения в стране". I have my concerns about the state of American economy, but we've seen the outcomes of the approach the communists taking in China. It feels like Americans are running unstable ship that balances on the edge but eventually it finds its equilibrium. There is a method in this madness. At least I hope it is there.

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