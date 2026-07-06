From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Milton Soong's avatar
Milton Soong
5h

Do you worry about the Chinese open weight models doing bad things with your data?

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8 replies by Denis Stetskov and others
Denise Heap (private)'s avatar
Denise Heap (private)
2h

Go here and search for OpenAI. You can see their filing documents, their tax returns… https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/details/

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