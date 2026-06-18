From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Ibon Urrutia's avatar
Ibon Urrutia
3d

With your excellent articles you got my attention. With your honest and professionalism speaking about LLMs you got my professional respect. With this one you got my absolute and eternal human R-E-S-P-E-C-T. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. This article could help very much many people in a very stressful situation and I will do my best to make it available to them. Thank you brother, you made the best thing we can do while we are in this tiny floating rock. You made an unknown to feel hugged. Thanks man. Good engineer and better person. Resist.

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3 replies by Denis Stetskov and others
Yuan Chiang's avatar
Yuan Chiang
2dEdited

Top 1% engineer in my country. In fact Top 20 out of thousands.

Quit one contract and got laid off (quiet quit) from the other, both because AI was drowning me. Bosses asking us to review thousand-line-long PRs that were terrible.

I had almost 50 months of runway when I did that. Now I'm at about 12-15 months left.

I left my six-figure income to a low five-figure that doesn't cover bills but at least I can code without using AI at all.

I can tell you that we are not safe. The damage is done.

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