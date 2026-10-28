From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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State of Play
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EY found 98% of large US firms have formal AI governance policies, and 47% admit skipping them for urgent deployments. The release gate LiteLLM loosened "to accommodate the temporary push for more frequent releases" reads to me as the same move: the pressure wasn't specific to AI, it was release velocity, a failure mode I'd expect most governance frameworks to miss.

The case you set beside the three, where the layer doing the switching is the breach, has a different detection signature. It throws no error code and shows up on no status page; the first signal is an issue report, after the keys are gone. Error-based failover isn't looking for it, so on my read the gateway's own credential hygiene needs its own check, separate from failover.

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