From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
18h

"I expanded our project boilerplates with AI-built functionality: RAG pipelines, agentic flows, Power BI integration, Azure Search. That cut project estimates and lowered costs for clients. I built an internal app for collecting team health data. I’m rewriting a 7-year-old financial system that runs the core of the business. Without AI, I couldn’t have done half of it."

That's my experience at $dayjob too. We can do more with the same number of people. Minor irritations in internal tooling that we wouldn't (didn't) bother to fix prior to AI because it would have taken a month or two of development time get done now because it takes a couple of days. Improvements to our backend systems to reduce AWS spend can be done with AI that couldn't have been done before without hiring some expensive AWS consultants, who cost so much the ROI was unclear. And so on. We haven't yet hired more people but it will not surprise me if we do next year.

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