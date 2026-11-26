If nothing happens between the prompt and Send, the agent did your job. Then what is the salary for?

I open a Slack thread at work and read it top to bottom. Two team members, a long back-and-forth, every message a wall of headers and bullet points. By the third message it reads like one guy’s Claude answering the other guy’s Claude. I can’t prove that nobody read those messages before hitting Send. I can tell you nothing in them shows that anybody did.

This keeps happening, and more often.

What are those two people paid for? As far as the thread shows, the work in it was done by two subscriptions. The people added a click.

I use AI every day. Most of my code comes out of one, and I’ve described the review pipeline that makes that shippable. What the thread shows is the whole process handed over, the check included, and the output passed to a colleague as if it were work. These are threads somebody has to act on.

Workslop

When output looks finished but leaves the task to someone else, it has a name. Researchers from BetterUp Labs and the Stanford Social Media Lab coined it in Harvard Business Review in September 2025: workslop, content that “masquerades as good work” but lacks the substance to meaningfully advance the task. In their survey of 1,150 US desk workers, 40% had received some in the past month, and recipients estimated nearly two hours dealing with each incident. The authors extrapolated more than $9 million a year in lost time for a hypothetical company of 10,000.

Then the same team asked about sending. In a preprint based on September 2025 fieldwork, about 53% of 962 full-time desk workers said they had sent AI-generated work that was unhelpful, low-effort or low-quality. More than half, counting only the people willing to say so. The preprint is unreviewed, and BetterUp, which sells coaching, paid for the data collection. Weigh it accordingly.

Glean’s 2026 Work AI Index, another vendor survey, asked 6,000 workers directly. 41% said they sometimes deliver AI-generated work they couldn’t explain if asked.

Nobody I can find has measured how much of it goes unread. The surveys count what people admit to. My thread is an observation, and I’m marking it as one.

The bill goes to the reader

The sender saves minutes. The reader inherits hours. The cost of checking moves to whoever sits downstream. I wrote about the same transfer when Substack shipped a scanner.

In code the downstream person has a name. LinearB looked at 8.1 million pull requests for its 2026 benchmarks. At the 75th percentile, agent-written PRs wait 17.6 hours before anyone picks them up, against 3.4 hours for unassisted ones. In the report’s AI-versus-manual comparison, 32.7% of AI PRs merged within 30 days, against 84.4% of manual ones. LinearB sells engineering analytics, and its telemetry can’t tell which PRs went out unread, but it matches what I see in my review queue. An unchecked PR hands its author’s job to whoever reviews it.

The reader also keeps a ledger. In the 2025 HBR survey, 42% of recipients said the sender now looked less trustworthy, and 32% were less likely to want to work with them again.

The check is the job

I covered what this does to the person in March.

In a Harvard and BCG experiment, Fabrizio Dell’Acqua and colleagues tested GPT-4 with 758 BCG consultants. On tasks inside what the model could do, the AI group finished 12.2% more tasks, 25.1% faster, at roughly 32% higher quality. A separate group got a task selected to fall just outside it. There, consultants with AI were about 19 percentage points less likely to get the right answer: 84.5% without AI, 70.6% with GPT-4 alone, 60.0% with GPT-4 plus prompting guidance.

The model can sound just as confident on either side of that line. Fluent and right reads exactly like fluent and wrong. Knowing which side you’re on is the part a company pays a human for. The thread showed no sign of it.

In the Microsoft Research and Carnegie Mellon survey of 319 knowledge workers, 58 participants reported barriers to inspecting AI responses, including not knowing the domain well enough to check them. Where the barrier is knowledge, that’s not laziness. It’s worse for the salary question. If you can’t check the model’s work, you’re its delivery service.

My own rule is shorter than any of these studies. Leave the model unsupervised and you get one of two outcomes, slop or overhead. Slop looks finished and isn’t. Overhead is bigger than the job: the wall of bullets, the PR three times the size it needed to be, the abstraction nobody asked for. There is no third outcome. Steering between those two is what you’re sitting there for.

What the salary is for

In the memo he posted in April 2025, Tobi Lütke told Shopify staff that “before asking for more headcount and resources, teams must demonstrate why they cannot get what they want done using AI.” I’d assume your company runs some version of that test now, written down or not.

Run the test on the thread. Every message in it could have come from the model with nobody reading it, and nothing in them suggests otherwise. The two team members didn’t need a manager to make the case against them. The exchange makes it. Nothing in it shows what they added beyond the model.

The market reads that test from the cheap end. Stanford’s Digital Economy Lab, in its August revision of “Canaries in the Coal Mine,” found employment for 22-to-25-year-olds in the most AI-exposed jobs about 19% below where it would be had it kept pace with less-exposed peers. The gap shows up in hiring, concentrated where AI automates the work. The authors are explicit that these are descriptive patterns. If AI is driving part of that gap, replacement arrives as the person who never got hired, because what that seat produced looked like what the model produces.

The two team members in my thread are already hired, so Stanford’s number isn’t about them. My read is that the test doesn’t stop at the door. The seats it reaches next are the ones whose output looks like the model’s, and a thread like that one makes the comparison easy.

That’s how I read the market now. More output for the same money. I don’t like it, and nobody asked me. The value a person adds sits in the part the model can’t sign: reading the output, cutting it, knowing when it’s wrong, and owning what goes out under your name. Feed the prompt and forward the answer, and you’ve shrunk your job to the part the subscription already covers. Then somebody does the arithmetic.

The other side

The first objection is about layoffs, and it partly corrects me. In March, Comprehension Extinction opened its layoff section with 55,000 job cuts in 2025 where AI was explicitly cited. I’d read that number more carefully now. Challenger, Gray & Christmas counts 121,401 AI-cited cuts this year through October, about a fifth of all announced cuts, and those are the reasons employers chose to announce. Oxford Economics found AI was cited in 4.5% of announced cuts in the first eleven months of 2025, and wrote that some firms seem to be trying to “dress up layoffs as a good news story” rather than bad news such as past over-hiring. Nothing in this data shows companies firing the people who send unread AI output. Cuts can take whole teams, good engineers included.

My claim is narrower. When the cut list gets written, a sender whose colleagues became less willing to work with him has fewer people arguing for him. That part is my read, and I can’t prove it.

The second objection is that the company asked for this. The workslop researchers say so themselves. Kate Niederhoffer of BetterUp told Business Insider that workslop is predicted more by conditions than by individual behavior, and in the preprint, workers were more likely to report sending it when their organizations encouraged AI use. I covered the mandates and the token metrics in October. When the only number on your review is speed, I’d expect the check to go first, because nobody sees it. That part is on management. A manager who measures AI adoption instead of outcomes is buying exactly what’s in that thread.

It doesn’t change who pressed Send. A mandate can make you use the model. It can’t make you skip reading what it wrote before it goes out under your name.

The third objection is that not everything deserves a human read. Microsoft ran a six-month field trial that randomized Copilot access across 66 firms and 7,137 workers. In months four to six, the estimated effect for adopters was about two fewer hours a week in Outlook, from a pre-trial average of roughly twelve. Microsoft tested its own product, and its telemetry counted application sessions without seeing what was in them. If a model summarizes a status update nobody needed, that’s the tool working, and some of what fills Slack should never have been written in the first place. The line sits where somebody acts on the text: a decision, a spec, a number a client will see.

Go back to the thread. Two people’s walls of text, each answering the other’s, neither side showing a sign that anybody read it before it went out. Strip the names off and it reads like a conversation between two instances of the same model, which anyone can run for the price of an API call. The names are the only part of that thread the company pays a salary for.

Somebody has to read the thread. If the people whose names are on it won’t, the names are decoration.