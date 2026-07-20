From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Very Tired's avatar
Very Tired
16m

Re Musk's purchase of Cursor, you write: " It reads like a clean door into the market Grok’s own reputation had made harder to enter." Grok is now an option in Cursor. I know people who disabled Grok because Musk, and continue to use Cursor. Other now disfavour Cursor because Musk. So, don't be too sure.

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
7h

Great article. Just one quibble

I am unsure if Musk wants Grok to be profitable on its own. I could be wrong but I think Grok is kind there as a technology demonstrator and way to hold others accountable than to actually make money.

The reason I say this is that he has a history of doing this. He'll say one thing and actually deliver something that is about 45 degrees off but actually makes money.

Starlink and Falcon 9 being a great example. Starlink is able to put any ISP in the world out of business unless the ISP can offer gigabit speeds to the residential and SME market. Starlink makes money. Starlink also allowed SpaceX to develop its current launch cadence that means it has successfully launched more times than, AIUI, all other rocket makers combined. That has, in turn allowed SpaceX to be the cheapest launch for anything and , with starship, to get a simply enormous lead on anyone else.

Musk also understands manufacturing process. It is not impossible that Grok is the app that he needed to develop the expertise to build large datacenters. Colossus is probably the key - a data center built in well under a year from fencing the ground to power on. Everyone else trying to build 100 Megawatt plus data centers takes 2-3 years to do so. Grok was the excuse that drove the building of colossus and now Musk can sell AI compute in an extremely tight market and make bank.

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