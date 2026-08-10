From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Thanks for all the fish's avatar
Thanks for all the fish
4d

FWIW, I greatly enjoy your writing, analysis, and perspective. I (a bit selfishly) hope you continue it, and (less selfishly) that you enjoy it, too.

When the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on launch, the results of the investigation into its failure would have enormous political consequences - and thus, actually getting to not just the truth, but the causes, would be challenging at best. Fortunately, a physicist, Richard Feynman, became attached to the investigation, and was crucial in figuring out the habits of decision that led to the disaster.

You might already be quite familiar with this story, but if you’e not, it might give you some inspiration & enjoyment - and a little hope that truth matters, and reputations still, eventually, flow from it.

https://www.nasa.gov/history/rogersrep/v2appf.htm

…and the book Feynman authored about his experiences on it:

https://www.amazon.com/What-Care-Other-People-Think/dp/0393355640/

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1 reply by Denis Stetskov
Ibon Urrutia's avatar
Ibon Urrutia
4d

Hi Dennis, 60 days left now 😁

Tomorrow I am going for first time in my life to social services to speak about my case and see if they can pay my rent while I continue sending CV. My update? More and more ex colleagues join me in unemployment. And they are always surprised of how bad is. There is something in us that makes us believe that when we heard that something is bad, somehow we think that for us it will be different. I read more and more posts of surprised unemployed engineers. And that is the problem, we have not seen such level of unemployment in IT never, so the classist idea we had was that if you did not get a job in IT is because you are useless. I think that companies have same prejudices because if you are unemployed like me since 2025, they do not think in what happened in 2026. Nobody wanted you, that's a red flag. My friends told me that being honest in LinkedIn could be dangerous. Guys, if some HR ever visited my profile I would be thankful. They say that fake CVs are inundating their inboxes. And it looks that AI is not good filtering the real ones. Perfect storm. Job market blocked, maybe that was the plan since the beginning. In the meantime, cheerleaders started to come to me in private, asking my opinion about their governance BS or the "project" that Claude made for them following markdown guardrails of LinkedIn gurus. I had to tell the guy that he had wasted money in a project with 7 different languages (2 of them functional), hardcoded tests written by Claude and reviewed by nobody, that according to him takes 90minutes to build. I did not even try to build that piece of sh#t. The cracks are starting to open and even the "advanced users" start to see the scam. Smart engineers using it tell me in private how hard is to make that clanker spit something to be proud of. And the ones that always gave a sh#t about the code now they are majority. If we were already scared of the things going to production, we haven't seen anything. At least, cheerleaders are silent, only 4 psychos remain speaking about intelligence, and even mainstream media started to scratch their heads. I suspect that we are near the burst, and I hope that some day my honesty and integrity will be compensated. But I doubt it.

But as always, I will be fighting from my trench. Resist 😜

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