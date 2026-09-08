From the Trenches

From the Trenches

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Denise Heap (private)'s avatar
Denise Heap (private)
14h

Pardon me for my cynicism. But I have to believe that the only AGI Microsoft et al care about has nothing to do with AI. Rather, the AGI that gives Altman great pleasure is tax-based Adjusted Gross Income.

The fact that OpenAI is permitted to continue its existence as a nonprofit, holding Microsoft’s (stolen) intellectual property and creating a tax shelter for Microsoft’s profits? That galls me no end.

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